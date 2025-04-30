How to Throw a Fabulous Cinco de Mayo Party That Doesn’t Cost a Fortune

On May 5, 1862, Mexico claimed victory over the French army at the Battle of Puebla. Called El Día de…

On May 5, 1862, Mexico claimed victory over the French army at the Battle of Puebla. Called El Día de la Batalla de Puebla, in the United States it’s known by its date — the fifth of May, or Cinco de Mayo.

It’s a joyous occasion that people worldwide can participate in to honor Mexican history and culture with special food, beverages and activities.

Parties fall into discretionary expenses, though, and a 2025 Wells Fargo survey found that 76% of Americans are scaling back on such spending.

However, there’s no reason to eliminate fun. You can throw an amazing Cinco de Mayo party for your friends and relatives even when cash is tight. Here’s how to do it without going overboard.

Set Your Event Spend Limit

Review your bank balance and decide on the amount you’re comfortable spending. Whatever that figure is, make it your limit. Charging what you can’t afford in May will result in a painful debt hangover in June.

“Every great event starts with a budget,” says Joe Moller, president of Joe Moller Events, in Los Angeles. “If yours doesn’t allow you to be financially responsible for everything, provide the basics like cups, waste cans, etc. Divide the rest among your guests.”

Because so many people may also be trying to trim expenses, try to be financially fair. You may request families or couples bring enough chips for everyone, says Moller, while asking single guests to bring a little more than they consume.

Party in the Park

Depending on where you are in the country, the weather may be perfect for an outdoor party. Try to can score a spot in a local park, especially if you have a large group.

“Cinco de Mayo is a great festival to celebrate with the whole family,” says Anna Noriega, creative director for Aloré Event Firm, a Miami-based planning firm. “If it’s outside, there are more things you can do and a lot of people can come.”

Outdoor parties can be more budget-friendly than those held indoors, too. The natural environment can replace elaborate decorations, and it’s also more conducive to a casual affair, such as potlucks where everyone shares in the food and beverage cost. Secure a picnic table, arrange for a few activities and you’re good to go.

Decorate on a Dime

If you’re hosting an indoor Cinco de Mayo party, you can still keep costs to a minimum.

“Visit a local home goods store and buy small succulents and cacti to scatter around,” Noriega says, explaining they can usually be bought for only a couple dollars each. “Put up a Mexican flag, and hang paper banners, available for just a few dollars on sites like Amois.com, in bright colors. Think vibrant; the more colorful the better.”

According to Heather Lopez, a digital marketing and events professional from Orlando, Florida, Amazon can be your best low-cost supplier.

For a large Mexican-themed party Lopez recently hosted, she purchased a pack of 32 big, colorful doilies for just $18. “I used them all over,” she says. “On tables, on the floor as a pathway. They were in strong turquoise, orange and bright green colors, and the effect was beautiful.”

She also purchased bunches of paper flowers for next to nothing, and a dozen bud vases in various shapes to put them in for only $24. A flowered paper runner for the table was $13.

Provide Elevated Food at a Low Cost

Start with something uniquely Mexican, like sweet and spicy treats. A package of 24 Tamalitoz pops that blend fruit flavors with salt and heat is a bargain at $10, and a variety set of 10 bags is just $35. They’re designed to evoke the essence of Mexico, and the festive packaging adds to the look.

You may want to whip up a batch of mole poblano for the main dish, since it originated in Puebla, the original battle site.

“Use chicken thighs, though” Moller says. “They’re far less expensive than breasts.” According to a 2025 USDA report, boneless chicken breasts cost an average of $5.49 per pound, while thighs are $2.79 per pound.

Or, go for a DIY taco or nachos station. Both are traditional, Noriega says. If your base is seasoned ground beef, expect to pay around $4.99 per pound from a supermarket like Safeway.

Estimate around a quarter of a pound of ground beef per person. Therefore, your meat cost for 20 guests should be about $25. Toppings and sides typically include onions, cilantro, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, beans, Spanish rice, chips and tortillas. If all those extrasadd up, remember to delegate among your friends.

Desserts should be easy and affordable.

“Everyone likes Mexican wedding cookies,” Noriega says. Polvorones in Spanish, these beautiful powdered sugar treats can be piled high on a platter and still look great.

If there is no Mexican bakery near you, a four-pack of Bettergoods traditional wedding cookies from Walmart is $24, enough to serve more than 20 people.

Supply Some Beverages

No Cinco de Mayo party is complete without delicious drinks. Make your own agua fresca, a nonalcoholic beverage of fresh fruit, sweetener and water. Fill large transparent containers with different flavors, such as strawberry, lime, pineapple and cantaloupe. Since they are all different hues, they become part of the decor.

Coca-Cola de Mexico is popular because it’s made from cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup. A pack of 24 at Target will set you back $75.99. A more economical, but still on-theme, choice would be Jarritos soda. At Walmart, two 12-packs in multiple flavors will be about $25.

While beer and margaritas are also standard for a Cinco de Mayo celebration, Noriega suggests creating your own adult beverage with reasonably priced alcohol.

“Go for a signature cocktail that captures the spirit,” she says. For example, you may want to offer your version of a Paloma, consisting of tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda. A bottle of Jose Cuervo Especial Gold Tequila at BevMo is just $13.99.

Prepare the Sights, Sounds and Activities

There are plenty of ways to honor the holiday with group activities that create a festive atmosphere. Lopez suggests getting a large roll of paper and brightly colored paints or markers and inviting your guests to make art.

“Create DIY kits for small groups of guests to partner up to make guacamole and then have a contest for which group made the best guac,” says Jennifer Lynn Robinson, a lifestyle expert from Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Noriega recommends investing in sparklers and a piñata for outside, or karaoke for indoors. “There are so many fun things you can do for Cinco de Mayo that don’t cost a lot,” she says.

“Set up lawn games or play soccer. Hold a contest for the kids to see who can draw the best Mexican flag or map of Mexico. Organize a Mexican heritage theme trivia game or a scavenger hunt,” she adds.

Finally, while some of the activities at your party may involve a modest cost, others are free. Create a soundtrack with at least a few songs in Spanish. If people come to your home, have a classic Mexican film playing in the background, such as “Like Water for Chocolate” or “Coco.”

Ultimately, Cinco de Mayo is about celebrating the heritage and history of Mexico. It’s not about who can spend the most money. You’ve done your job as a party host when everyone comes together and has a wonderful time.

