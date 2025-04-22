How to Solve Social Security Problems Online, Over the Phone or In Person

Social Security provides predictable monthly payments for millions of disabled and retired Americans and their families. What isn’t so predictable…

Social Security provides predictable monthly payments for millions of disabled and retired Americans and their families. What isn’t so predictable is the government agency’s customer service.

Beneficiaries often spend hours waiting on the phone to speak with a representative, and less than half of those requesting an in-person meeting have their appointment scheduled within 28 days.

If you have a customer service issue pertaining to Social Security, you have three main options for assistance, plus one extra method you can try if all else fails:

— Online

— Phone

— In person

— Legislative assistance

Here’s a closer look at how to solve Social Security problems.

Online: Start Here for Social Security Solutions

If you don’t already have one, sign up for a my Social Security account.

“Online is absolutely the best way to start with everything,” says Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. Before spending time on the phone or visiting an office, look to the Social Security website. “There is a tremendous amount of help on there,” she says.

With the exception of survivor benefits, you can submit an application for Social Security online. Then, you can use your my Social Security account to do the following:

— Check the status of your application

— Set up or change direct deposit

— Change your address

— Retrieve tax forms

— Get a benefit verification letter

If you are a worker and not yet applying for benefits, you can use your my Social Security account to check your earnings statement and estimate future benefits.

Phone: Prepare to Wait on Hold

If you need to talk to someone at Social Security, you have two options: a phone or an in-person meeting.

“Phone is going to be your best bet,” according to Michael Foguth, president and founder of Foguth Financial Group in Brighton, Michigan.

That doesn’t mean it will be easy to reach a representative, though. While the Social Security Administration website says its goal is to answer calls in an average of 12 minutes by the end of fiscal year 2025, callers currently wait an average of one hour and 30 minutes.

As of this writing, the agency’s live data shows 7,106 people waiting on hold. The call wait time is two hours and 44 minutes, and the callback time is roughly the same.

“You might get an option to get a callback, but it’s very common for the system to hang up on you,” says Josh Anderson, president and CEO of Eagle Legacy & Financial in Eagle, Idaho. He recommends that his clients plan on spending two days or more to get through on the agency’s toll-free line. “You might get lucky and get through in a few hours or a 30-minute hold,” he says.

Shedden sums up the calling experience this way: “It’s being persistent and being patient to get through that phone call.”

In Person: Appointments May Be Hard to Come By

If you want to meet with a Social Security staff member in person, you’ll have to schedule an appointment. Walk-in visits are typically not allowed. Scheduling can be done by calling the administration’s nationwide toll-free number, but you’ll likely have a shorter wait time if you call your local office directly.

“I almost always recommend that an individual go and speak with a Social Security representative,” Anderson says. He believes that can eliminate the need for back-and-forth phone calls and ensures that complex issues, such as transitioning from disability to retirement benefits, are resolved correctly.

The only catch is that you might have a long wait to get an appointment. Currently, the Social Security Administration performance data reports only 43% of benefits appointments take place within 28 days.

“I just had a client in last week, and it was next to impossible to do something in office,” Foguth shares. Still, he says going to a local office is a rite of passage for many retirees, and it can be helpful to explain a situation face-to-face to an agency worker.

If you do want to schedule an in-person appointment, contact the agency well in advance of when you need it.

“On the Medicare issue, we really run into some problems with the scheduling,” Anderson says.

The Social Security Administration processes Medicare applications, and these applications can be submitted online. However, if you are applying during a special enrollment period, such as at the end of your employer group coverage, you may want to meet in person to provide necessary documentation.

However, there is a relatively short window to sign up for Medicare Part B without incurring a late enrollment fee. If you plan to apply for Medicare in person, Anderson suggests scheduling your appointment two to three months in advance in case there are processing delays. That’s a situation one of his clients encountered when it took a month and a half for a local Social Security office to process a Medicare application.

Contact a Congress Member: A Last Resort

If you have a complex issue that appears bogged down in the system, such as a disability claim that seems past due for a hearing, your congressperson or senator may be able to facilitate a response.

Most legislative offices have staff members dedicated to assisting constituents with issues related to federal agencies. You’ll need to sign a form to authorize the office to communicate with the Social Security Administration on your behalf. While members of Congress and U.S. senators don’t have the authority to request the SSA take specific action on a case, they may be able to help cut through red tape.

This isn’t an option for basic questions that can be answered online or over the phone, but it can be used as a last resort if you feel your application or case has gotten lost in the system.

