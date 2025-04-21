How to Socialize Without Drinking

Q: Now that health experts are telling us that no amount of alcohol is healthy, how can I go out…

Q: Now that health experts are telling us that no amount of alcohol is healthy, how can I go out with friends without drinking alcohol?

These days, many people are asking themselves the same question. Ever since the World Health Organization declared in 2023 that no amount of alcohol is safe for people’s health, other medical associations and doctors have been echoing that message. In January 2025, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s advisory linked alcohol to an increased risk for at least seven types of cancer — including breast, liver and colon cancer — and called for updated labels to warn people of this health risk.

Meanwhile, the sober-curious movement has been gaining more and more traction.

Whatever your reasons are for not wanting to consume alcohol, your decision doesn’t need to affect your social life. But it’s a good idea to think about your reasons for not wanting to drink so you can stay true to them and to think about why you want to go out with your friends.

Chances are, it’s to see and catch up with your pals, have some fun, eat good food and maybe dance a little. With that in mind, it really doesn’t matter what you do or don’t eat or drink.

“Going out without drinking requires confidence and clarity,” says Jonathan Alpert, a licensed psychotherapist in private practice in New York City and Washington, D.C., and author of “Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days.“ “It’s important to understand that you don’t need a drink to connect, be social or have fun. You just need to shift your mindset.”

Here are five easy ways to have fun without drinking alcohol:

1. Plan your night out

Instead of the usual drinks or drinks-and-dinner routine, suggest a different venue for your get-together. Maybe you could go bowling, do karaoke, go to an escape room or have a trivia or board-game night. Or, you could consider going to a concert, a movie or a theater performance.

Alternatively, you could suggest a daytime hike or nature walk, followed by coffee or brunch at your favorite cafe.

The point is: If you choose an activity where alcohol isn’t the focus but being together is, your choice not to drink is no big deal.

2. Share your intentions

You don’t owe anyone an explanation, but to avoid surprising your friends, it can help to tell them that you’re not drinking. That statement alone should remove any awkwardness.

If you want to offer a reason, you could say” “I’m taking a break for health reasons,” “Alcohol has been interfering with my sleep” or “I have an early start tomorrow and I want to feel sharp and energized.”

Don’t make a big deal of it — and they won’t either.

“People who are clear on their reasons tend to feel less pressure to conform,” Alpert says.

Plus, by taking a proactive approach, there’s a second benefit.

“You have declared your intention to others, and this increases the likelihood you’ll follow through with that intention,” says Gayle MacBride, a licensed psychologist based in Minnesota and co-owner of Veritas Psychology Partners, a telehealth practice.

3. Opt for a mocktail

Lots of bars and restaurants are now offering creative mocktails or kombucha, a type of fermented drink, on tap.

Alternatively, you can order a nonalcoholic version of your favorite drink, such as a virgin mojito, a virgin bloody Mary or ginger beer with lime.

“Bartenders are increasingly creative with zero-proof options, and no one needs to know what’s in your glass,” MacBride says. “Keeping something to sip in your hands helps you feel connected socially.”

4. Be prepared to talk

Come to the get-together with conversation-starters, such as news or recent experiences you want to share and questions you want to ask your friends about what’s happening in their lives.

By taking the conversational lead and being chatty, you’ll be fully engaged socially — without drinking alcohol.

5. Arrive with an exit strategy

If people are drinking to excess or getting sloppy and it makes you uncomfortable, feel free to call it a night earlier than you’d planned. Simply say you had a great time but have a busy day the next day (or some such), so you’re going to hit the road.

“Knowing you can leave helps you stay grounded and enjoy the time you do spend out,” MacBride says.

Ultimately, going out with friends without drinking doesn’t have to be awkward. It just means you’re handling things a little differently while still enjoying each other’s company and the experience of what you’re doing together.

That’s a recipe for a good time, if ever there was one.

