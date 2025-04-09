How to Prepare Your Job for a Potential Recession

The economy feels shaky right now, with wild swings in the stock market and U.S. employers cutting more than 275,000…

The economy feels shaky right now, with wild swings in the stock market and U.S. employers cutting more than 275,000 jobs so far in 2025. While no one can say with certainty what the future will bring, JPMorgan recently pegged the odds of recession at 60%, despite President Donald Trump’s 90-day reprieve on certain tariffs.

“We’ve been through recessions before, so we know how these things work,” says Brittany Dolin, owner and CEO of recruitment firm Pocketbook Agency.

During economic downturns, companies typically tighten their belts, and that often means reducing the size of their workforce. Non-revenue-generating roles are often the first to go, according to Dolin.

“There’s going to be less jobs available and more people applying for them,” says Kyle Elliott, a tech career coach.

That means you probably don’t want to be laid off and looking for a job during a recession. While there are no guarantees, here are steps to take to recession-proof your career.

— Focus on what you can control.

— Increase your visibility.

— Make yourself indispensable.

— Learn new skills.

— Be a team player.

— Strengthen networking connections.

— Update your online presence.

— Job search but don’t look like a flight risk.

[Best Jobs for Surviving the Trump Era, According to the Experts]

Focus on What You Can Control

“Protecting your job means being proactive,” says Amanda Augustine, a career expert with outplacement firm Careerminds. “Some people just go into survival mode” and are resigned to ride out whatever may come their way, she says.

However, people should take steps to position themselves as valuable workers whom employers will want to retain when it comes time to pass out pink slips. Employees also need to be smart rather than rash. Quitting a job because you fear a future layoff isn’t necessarily wise.

“When we are living in a place of fear, we often aren’t making the best decisions for ourselves,” says Emily Shacklett, a director, practice group leader and wealth advisor with Fairport Wealth in Cleveland. “Set that fear aside and take control of what you can.”

What you can control includes both how you perform at your current job and how you prepare for the next step in your career.

Increase Your Visibility

A recession is not the time to be quiet quitting, which refers to the practice of doing the bare minimum at work. You also want to set aside any humility and make your supervisor well aware of your work productivity and accomplishments.

“You don’t want your boss to be like, ‘Hmmm, I don’t know what this person does,'” Elliott says.

If you’re a hybrid worker, now might be a good time to make a few more trips into the office to cement your place within the team. If you’re a fully remote worker, that could be more challenging.

“This is when you want to lean into all those digital communication tools,” Augustine says.

She suggests leaving voice memos on Slack instead of text messages when appropriate and making Loom videos when you need to demonstrate or share information with colleagues. These are two ways to provide a human touch to your work and connect with co-workers and supervisors.

Make Yourself Indispensable

Take a moment to evaluate the work you do and consider how important you are to the company.

“You want to be taking on work that impacts the bottom line,” Elliott says.

For instance, find tasks that will improve efficiency, connect with new clients or increase profit margins. That may mean being willing to take on additional work at times.

“Volunteer for positions that are central to the success or mission of the organization,” says Bahaudin Mujtaba, a professor of human resources management at Nova Southeastern University.

[Read: 12 Signs You May Be Facing a Layoff]

Learn New Skills

One way to make yourself indispensable is to learn new skills, particularly those that might otherwise be lacking at your workplace.

Shacklett uses the example of a colleague at her wealth management firm who made a point to learn about technology and how it could be used by the company. He has stayed on top of the latest innovations and trends, giving him a unique skillset and making him the go-to person for technology questions. This has made him essential to the company.

“It’s certainly tempting to just hit the brakes,” Augustine says. However, that would be a mistake. “This is still the time to nurture professional development.”

Don’t assume it’s pointless to invest in your career skills during times of economic uncertainty. On the contrary, a recession can be an especially good time to update skills.

“Those with specialized skills are less likely to be terminated or replaced by technology,” Mujtaba says.

If you do still find yourself laid off, new skills and knowledge could be what set you apart from other job searchers as well.

Be a Team Player

A recession can be stressful for everyone, but don’t use that as an excuse to walk around the office with a sour attitude.

“You want to be positive,” according to Elliott. “You want to be someone people want to be around.”

If you’re not, your manager might be more inclined to select you for a layoff. They may also target you for termination if they don’t think you are a team player or willing to help as needed. Agile and adaptable are two words people need to embrace during a recession, Mujtaba says.

Strengthen Networking Connections

Difficult economic times can leave some workers feeling withdrawn and less motivated to connect with others in their industry.

“People tend to retreat,” according to Dolin. However, she says now is the time to lean into work relationships.

Attend industry events and conferences, reconnect with old mentors and chat with others in your field when the opportunity presents itself. These connections may lead you to feel more energized about the work you’re doing, potentially staving off a layoff. Plus, if you do find yourself looking for a job, these can be valuable connections to have.

Update Your Online Presence

It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on your online presence, but it can be especially important during a recession. Take this time to refresh your LinkedIn profile, website or any other professional presence you have online.

Elliott notes that recruiters are often browsing LinkedIn, and having a polished profile might catch the eye of someone who could offer you the job you’ve always wanted. It may also open the door to new networking connections.

[See: 20 Careers With the Most Job Security Right Now.]

Job Search — But Don’t Look Like a Flight Risk

If the country enters a recession, that’s no reason to put off any career plans you may have had.

“Actually, a recession can be a great time to look for a new job,” Mujtaba says. With companies restructuring, a position you’ve always wanted might open up elsewhere. But he advises: “Don’t abandon long-term goals for short-term gains.”

If you decide to search for a new job during a recession, be intentional about your process and don’t make any hasty decisions. “People quitting without a clear plan is never a good idea,” according to Dolin.

You should have a new job lined up before leaving your current position, and don’t advertise that you are applying elsewhere. That could make you look like a “flight risk,” Elliott says. If management thinks you already have one foot out the door, you could be first in line for a layoff if and when that time comes.

More from U.S. News

8 Tips for a Career Change Resume

The Fastest Growing Jobs in America

What Is Quiet Firing?

How to Prepare Your Job for a Potential Recession originally appeared on usnews.com