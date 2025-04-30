How to Navigate Job Obsolescence Before Retirement

Switchboard operators, blacksmiths and lamplighters were all once integral to daily life but have been largely replaced by advances in…

Switchboard operators, blacksmiths and lamplighters were all once integral to daily life but have been largely replaced by advances in technology.

They won’t be the last occupations to become obsolete either. Artificial intelligence, automation and federal government restructuring are upending workplaces throughout the country, putting experienced employees out of work.

“I think, across the board, industries are trying to save time and resources,” says Andy Decker, CEO of Goodwin Recruiting, a full-service employment agency in Marietta, Georgia. He notes that any job that involves repetitive processes, such as data entry and packing and shipping, could be at risk of being automated.

AI has transformed the employment landscape for virtually all sectors, according to Vanessa Matsis-McCready, vice president of human resources services for Engage PEO, a company that provides HR solutions in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “I don’t think there’s an industry that’s insulated,” she says.

Older workers who have been in the same role for decades may be especially susceptible to job obsolescence. If you are nearing retirement and are concerned that your job may become irrelevant, career experts recommend the following.

— Evaluate your situation.

— Start reskilling now.

— Know your rights.

— Talk to your network.

— Connect with younger generations.

— Tap into resources for older workers.

— Consider a bridge to retirement.

Evaluate Your Situation

Ideally, employers will assess which roles are becoming obsolete and proactively work to upskill or retrain employees in those positions. Known as a talent mobility strategy, this ensures companies don’t lose valuable workers as technology evolves, according to Amanda Augustine, a career expert for outplacement firm Careerminds in New York.

However, not everyone’s workplace is ideal, and some firms don’t make reskilling a priority. In that case, you’ll need to take matters into your own hands. But first, determine whether your job is becoming obsolete everywhere.

One way to do this is to visit a job site, such as Indeed, and search for jobs that match your title. If you get thousands of listings, it might be a good time to find a new employer. “If there are 10 jobs, that job is going away,” according to Decker.

“AI and technology haven’t advanced enough to take over all administrative roles,” says Brittany Dolin, CEO of Pocketbook Agency, a recruitment firm in Los Angeles. Still, she says that many legacy roles are being automated, which could make the jobs of some older workers obsolete. That’s why workers need to be proactive rather than wait to be laid off.

[Read: Never Retire: Why People Are Still Working in Their 70s and 80s.]

Start Reskilling Now

If you think your job could be heading for obsolescence, don’t wait to begin upskilling or reskilling, two terms that refer to the process of acquiring new workplace expertise.

Decker says that years of experience don’t always translate into being able to do the latest tasks, particularly when it comes to technology. “In general, most of us should be thinking about longer-term skill refreshment,” he says.

Start by asking your employer what in-house training opportunities are available. Let your supervisor know that you are willing to move into a new role as a way to remain relevant to the company’s mission.

“Older workers are part of the diversity of an organization that helps it run well,” Matsis-McCready says. She believes employers would be wise to maintain ties with experienced employees who have institutional knowledge that can’t be easily replaced.

[READ: 8 Ways to Make Extra Income in Retirement]

Know Your Rights

If you do get laid off, understand your rights under federal law.

Workers older than 40 are a protected class, Matsis-McCready says. The Older Workers Benefit Protection Act gives them the right to know the ages and titles of other workers being laid off. They must also be provided additional time to consider their severance package. The act applies to companies with at least 20 workers.

If you feel as though you have been discriminated against on the basis of your age, speak to an employment attorney.

[9 Steps to Take If You’re Laid Off Within 5 Years of Retirement]

Talk to Your Network

Whether you are still employed or on the hunt for a new job, make use of both your personal and professional networks.

“If you’re nearing retirement and your role disappears, you feel destabilized,” Dolin says.

Talking to others can provide perspective to determine whether your job loss is part of a greater trend or an isolated incident. That information can help you make wise decisions about your next steps.

“You’re never too old to network,” according to Matsis-McCready. “There are so many ways to stay engaged even if your friends are retiring.”

That may involve stepping out of your comfort zone, though. You may need to locate and join professional organizations and attend events where you don’t know anyone. Stepping out in this way can be intimidating, particularly if you feel like the oldest person in the room, but it could also lead to new connections and job opportunities.

Connect With Younger Generations

Older workers may naturally have more connections with individuals their own age. However, these people may be in the same situation: nearing retirement and finding that their jobs are no longer needed.

Instead, turn your attention to the next generation for information and leads on up-and-coming roles. That could mean asking your adult children to make introductions or reconnecting with younger workers you’ve assisted in the past.

“Pay attention to those you previously managed or mentored,” Augustine says. “They may be in positions to now offer you work.”

Tap into Resources for Older Workers

While there are plenty of job boards, Augustine says some are specifically focused on older workers. She recommends the following:

— Age-Friendly Institute

— Workforce50.com

— AARP Job Board

Augustine also suggests that older workers look for workforce programs that might provide training and reskilling opportunities. She suggests the following resources as good places to begin this search:

— CareerOneStop’s Older Worker Program Finder

— Senior Community Service Employment Program

— Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Workforce Programs

“Work doesn’t just mean paid labor,” Decker says. “Find ways to volunteer and pick up other skills.” This can also be a way to network and open doors to potential jobs.

Consider a Bridge to Retirement

Older workers may feel they have two main options if their job is obsolete: pivot to a new career or retire early. However, there is a third choice.

“For those who aren’t ready for a full-blown career change, I would highly urge them to look into something called a bridge job,” Augustine says.

These are jobs that leverage someone’s skills in a new and often nontraditional way. For instance, it may be a teacher who tutors or an executive who offers consulting services. These may be freelance or part-time positions that won’t pay as much as your former occupation but can serve as a bridge until you reach retirement age.

“We’ve worked with candidates who have successfully transitioned (to new fields),” Dolin says. She notes that the decision to train for a new career may depend on your age, how long you would like to continue working and whether you can afford to retire now. “It’s truly such a personal decision.”

More from U.S. News

How to Turn $1 Million Into Passive Retirement Income

How to Build a Balanced Retirement Portfolio

12 Great Side Hustles for Retirees

How to Navigate Job Obsolescence Before Retirement originally appeared on usnews.com