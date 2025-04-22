How to Get a Degree in Game Design

If you’re looking for an exciting and innovative profession to join, pursuing a game design degree may be a good…

“I always joke like my classes are where fun comes to die, because we’re going to analyze and break (things) down,” says Seth Hudson, associate professor of game writing in the computer game design program at George Mason University in Virginia. “And it doesn’t have to take the fun out of it. But I think that’s kind of rare these days.”

While taking game design courses may be difficult, they can provide students with a unique way to see the world and help prepare them for other industries.

“Game design has taught me to think in systems, to identify and manage resources, and to pay attention to what motivates people,” Jessica Hammer, director of the Center for Transformational Play at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, wrote in an email. “These kinds of skills will help you flourish in the game industry, but can also transfer effectively to other kinds of design roles.”

Here’s some information to help you decide if getting a degree and pursuing a career in game design is right for you.

How to Tell if a Game Design Career Is a Good Fit

Students who have a burning curiosity about the world and love the challenge of deconstructing things and putting them together may be a good fit for the profession, experts say.

One thing Hammer looks for in new game designers is a “magpie mind,” which she describes as “a keen curiosity about the world, combined with the ability to see how what you learn could connect back to games.”

Hammer, an associate professor of learning sciences, adds that a love for playing different types of games is also beneficial.

“You should develop your game literacy by playing many different types of games and critically analyzing them,” Hammer says. “That means thinking about why the designers made the choices they did, not just whether you personally enjoyed those choices.”

Some roles in the game design industry are:

— Character designer

— Producer

— Animator

— Narrative writer/designer

— Software engineer

— Graphic designer

— Project manager

— Game tester

— Programmer

Sang Nam, a computer game design professor at George Mason, says game design is more like a “marathon than a sprint.” Students who can cultivate a creative vision and have the resilience to rebuild and rethink to create the best product should consider entering the career field, he says.

“A strong indicator that a game design career may be right for you is your ability to experience and sustain what psychologists call the flow state — an optimal zone of engagement where you’re fully immersed, energized and intrinsically motivated,” Nam wrote in an email. “If you’ve found yourself lost in time while imagining how to make a game more enjoyable or how to refine a player’s experience, you’re already thinking like a game designer.”

Game Design Education and Degree Types

There are various bachelor of art and bachelor of fine art game design degrees, mainly allowing students to specialize in technical and creative skills.

Design-focused degrees allow students to learn more about various areas of user experience, player engagement and gameplay mechanics.

Development-focused degrees let students focus on more technical aspects, like programming and software engineering.

Other options include narrative and art-focused degrees, which allow students to concentrate on storytelling, environment creation, animation, character development and visual effects. Students more interested in focusing on the theory and psychology behind games can pursue a more research-focused degree.

Common courses in game design programs include:

— Introduction to game design

— Game programming fundamentals

— Digital storytelling

— Animation

— Sound design for games

— Level design

— Capstone/project-based course

Some schools, like American University in Washington, D.C., and Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, offer master’s degrees in game design. The University of Advancing Technology, a technical school based in Arizona, offers master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees in game design and related fields through UAT-Online.

There are also some certificate program options, including at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, while Michigan State University offers a three-course “serious games” certificate at the graduate level that can be completed in person, online or hybrid.

The Value of a Game Design Degree

The value of a game design degree lies in the critical thinking, creativity, teamwork and technical skills that students gain, experts say. A good game design program should not only give students challenging assignments in the classroom, but also allow them to practice their skills in the wider world.

“It should give you opportunities to practice your craft — not just study in a classroom,” Hammer says. “Whether that means capstone projects, co-ops, internships, or project-based learning classes, the opportunity to make games and get feedback from experts is invaluable.”

A good game design program offers students a robust design foundation, allowing them to try classes in animation, production and storytelling while also being able to specialize in a particular skill, Nam says.

In addition, students should look at the background of faculty members and see if the program offers mentorships, internships or other opportunities to display their work in professional settings, experts say.

“Ultimately, the value of a game design degree is best assessed not only by its academic credentials, but by how effectively it prepares students to innovate, adapt, and thrive in an ever-evolving interactive media landscape,” Nam says.

Job attainment of graduates is a good statistic to consider for every degree program, Hudson says. However, students should also factor in a school’s location when looking at those rates, he says.

“There are places in the country that really do a great job preparing students,” Nam says. “But if you’re in the middle of South Dakota or Southeast Ohio, versus being out on the West Coast,” it’s often harder to find viable in-person programs despite some exceptions, he suggests.

Job Prospects for Game Developers

The gaming industry is thriving, and there are no signs that it will slow down soon.

Industry Growth

The global industry was projected to generate nearly $188 billion in U.S. dollars by the end of 2024, and the same year saw the global player base expand to more than 3.4 billion people, according to a report by Newzoo, a leading data provider for video game brands and studios.

Total revenue for the global gaming industry is expected to reach $236.9 billion in 2026 and increase to $280.1 billion in 2031, according to MIdiA Research, a London-based company that provides data and critical thinking to global entertainment and creator industries.

Job Pay

According to Glassdoor data updated April 10, 2025, the median annual salary for workers in the game design field ranged from base pay of $58,000 to $105,000, plus additional pay such as bonuses and profit sharing ranging from $17,000 to $32,000.

The average worker in the game design industry has a bachelor’s degree, and pay tends to increase with more education.

With the continued expansion of gaming platforms, like virtual reality and apps, along with the use of artificial intelligence becoming more popular, innovation in the profession is expected to continue.

Misconceptions About Game Design Careers

While there is plenty to be excited about regarding the profession, experts say, there are also some misconceptions students should consider.

A common misconception is that the industry is all fun. Experts say it’s deadline-oriented with high standards, and entry-level employees may have to wait for a chance to work on the more exciting aspects of a game.

“Somebody has to be the animator artist that does, like, the shrubs along the road and the creeks,” Hudson says. “If it’s a big budget game, they look beautiful, and everybody takes them for granted. That person might end up making the characters, or, like, making the story. Usually, that’s much further down the road.”

Another myth is that a love for games automatically translates into skill when it comes to creating them. While this characteristic is “valuable,” Hudson says, there’s more that goes into designing games.

“Game development requires a distinct and rigorous set of skills, including systems thinking, collaboration, technical proficiency and creative problem-solving,” Nam says. “The process of designing, coding, testing, and refining interactive systems is far more complex than simply enjoying gameplay.”

