How to Find the Best Memory Care Facility Near You: A Checklist

As Sue Ryan's husband's dementia diagnosis progressed, it became obvious keeping him at home would not be the best…

As Sue Ryan’s husband’s dementia diagnosis progressed, it became obvious keeping him at home would not be the best choice for his journey.

Ryan, who is the co-founder of The Caregiver’s Journey, a resource for dementia caregivers that offers candid and practical tips, and the cohost of The Caregiver’s Journey podcast, reflects on her husband’s condition at the time they decided to pursue memory care: “He was a very social person.” It became harder to keep him in a routine and engaged, which kept him stable, happy and at peace, she says.

When they began looking for memory care, Ryan wanted to learn from others’ mistakes; she didn’t want to fall in love with marketing, fancy decor or the charm of a facility’s tour guide. Visiting multiple communities at different times of day, she stayed out of sight, observing her husband for several hours. She spent time learning about their programs and amenities. One facility left her husband feeling confused and agitated. Another lost her husband. But the third? It made him smile.

When Ryan set out to find the right place for her husband, she learned the hard way that not all memory care is created equal.

Memory care is a specialized type of elderly care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. Read on to learn how to find the best memory care facility near you, using our memory care checklist.

How to Know When Memory Care Is Needed

Finding memory care takes time. Start the search early, before your loved one’s condition has progressed. Waiting to search for memory care until the later stages of Alzheimer’s makes the search more stressful and could even increase risks to your loved one’s safety and well-being.

To know when memory care is needed, trust your own observations, talk to your loved one and discuss your concerns with their medical providers. The changes in your loved one may start subtly. Transitioning a loved one to memory care for their Alzheimer’s disease or dementia may be the best option to keep them safe and to maintain their hobbies and social connections.

Our 12-Step Checklist to Find the Best Memory Care Options

You’ll need to keep several factors in mind when finding a memory care facility for your loved one. Here is a checklist for a memory care facility with 12 points to remember as you research, tour and receive price quotes for various communities.

1. Consider your loved one’s preferences

Finding a memory care facility is easier when you start by narrowing down memory care facilities. First, search for which options are the right size and the right location.

Consider the following factors:

— The facility’s proximity to family members and friends who are most likely to visit your loved one

— How close the facility is to emergency medical care

— If the facility is large enough to have certain on-site services. For example, if your loved one needs a hip replacement, having on-site short-term rehabilitation makes their healing easier, and they wouldn’t have to leave their memory care facility for their rehab program.

— Being part of a larger medical system. Having a neurologist, primary care provider and physical therapist all within the same health network and with access to the same medical records facilitates comprehensive care.

2. Consider your loved one’s care needs

Memory care is often a part of assisted living communities or nursing homes, though they can sometimes be stand-alone facilities.

Finding a memory care facility is still possible even if your loved one is more independent and only needs assisted living. More than 1 in 10 assisted living facilities are catered toward adults with dementia, and almost 1 in 5 have a designated dementia care wing, according to the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. On the other hand, if they need more help and medical care, nursing homes with memory care are available as well.

Consider minimizing moving your loved one around to multiple facilities. Memory care units that employ an “aging in place” strategy often have both assisted living and nursing home units on-site to prevent disruptions caused by moving.

“Moving a senior with memory impairment can reduce their independence,” says Dr. John Showalter, Danville, Pennsylvania-based chief strategy officer of Linus Health, a digital health company enabling early detection of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. “In later stages of memory loss, seniors may not even remember that they have moved and become frequently disoriented in their new living situation.”

However, aging in place with long-term support for daily activities, he adds, can help prolong the senior’s independence.

3. Consider your and your loved one’s finances

The price of memory care varies depending on the level of care, such as whether the care is in assisted living or a nursing home, the facility’s geographical location and the specific services offered in each facility.

To find a memory care facility within your budget, consider the following:

— Determine whether your loved one will be participating in memory care that is more similar to an assisted living level of care or a nursing home level of care and whether or not they will be in a private or semi-private room.

— Genworth Financial 2024 data states the monthly median cost for assisted living is about $5,900 per month. Nursing home care ranges from $9,277 to $10,646 per month, depending on whether the room is private or semi-private. But, this doesn’t account for memory care.

— Dementia Care Central estimates that memory care adds about $1,200 more to a monthly care bill. So, add an extra $1,200 to the above assisted living or nursing home cost to account for extra memory care support and security.

If you need help paying for senior care or a nursing home, look into benefits with Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, veterans benefits or speak with a senior care financial advisor.

4. Research facility quality ratings

To find a memory care facility near you, create a shortlist of facilities you think would meet your preferences, needs and budget. Then, continue with more in-depth research on the individual facilities.

Check facility quality ratings to ensure they are meeting the minimum standards for workplace safety, accreditation and care standards. You can start by looking at:

— Accrediting agencies. For instance, the largest accrediting body in health care, The Joint Commission, creates standards for all types of health care facilities. The Joint Commission also awards the Gold Seal of Approval to health care providers committed to patient safety and quality of care.

— CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System. This system from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rates nursing homes on a scale of 1 to 5 stars based on state health inspections, staffing levels and quality measures.

— Facilities certified as a “Great Place to Work” or featured as a top workplace. This designation often reflects a positive environment. When the staff at your loved one’s care facility are satisfied with their workplace, it’s an indicator of the pride they take in their care quality.

5. Tour your favorite options

Now that you’ve found options that meet the needs of your family and loved one, next on your memory care checklist is to tour your top picks.

Take time to:

— Watch how staff and residents interact throughout the day.

— Ask for a walk-through of what a typical day looks like for residents.

— Inquire about the facility’s unique programs that enhance the lives of memory care residents. Are there life-enriching activities, on-site physicians or memory care-specific safety measures, such as locator systems?

6. Get to know the staff

While you’re on a tour, take time to meet the staff. Staff satisfaction and competency are key when finding a memory care facility. This will be reflected in the care your loved one receives.

Consider the following:

— Staff competency. Do staff members seem equipped to handle resident care and concerns? Are they communicating to residents, family members and visitors with confidence and respect?

— Staff recognition. See if the staff have displayed any patient-nominated awards that honor and celebrate their caliber of care. This may include award certificates or family and resident notes of appreciation displayed at the nurse’s station or facility walls.

— Staff standards of care. Showalter advises you to look for a facility that rarely uses restraints or hypnotic medications and one that has low rates of patients losing their independence and needing help with daily activities. “These measures show that the facility knows how to care for patients with memory impairment,” he adds.

— Staff training. “There is no registry or database that lists which training different memory center staff may have taken,” Showalter explains. “However, the best way to find out is to ask, ideally prior to making a decision about which memory center to use.”

Just as much as you are trying to learn about the staff by talking to them, don’t forget to also talk to the staff about your loved one.

“Caring for a patient in a memory care facility is a team sport,” Showalter explains.

It’s important the staff take an interest in getting to know your loved one, “such as if your loved one liked swing music, enjoyed particular shows or valued church services,” he says.

7. Understand how the facility prioritizes safety

Resident safety should be the facility’s top priority. During your tour to find a memory care facility, make sure you understand what the memory care unit is doing to address top safety concerns with adults with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to Dr. Gary Small, a geriatric psychiatrist, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center and physician-in-chief for behavioral health at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, some safety concerns include:

— Falls. Cognitively impaired individuals have trouble with balance. “Make sure handrails are present in all bedrooms, bathrooms and hallways. Additionally, inspect for wires, area rugs or steps that can lead to falls,” he notes.

— Wandering. Having space, especially outdoors, can alleviate a senior’s urge to wander. “Look for measures like alarms, secured gates and doors,” he advises.

— Medications. Adults with Alzheimer’s or dementia have trouble remembering to take medications. “It’s essential the facility offers services that help residents manage their medicine to optimize the medication and avoid side effects,” he adds.

— Staffing. Find out the staff-to-resident ratio. “The staff may be friendly toward you as a potential future customer,” he warns. “Observing how they interact with others can be informative about the culture and mood of the facility.”

— Agitation. Agitation is also common in dementia residents. “Special staff training in dementia care is important since cognitively impaired people can become easily agitated by caregivers who lack knowledge in how to calm someone confused and upset,” Small explains.

8. Dig deeper into memory care costs and fees

Next on your memory care checklist is to make sure you understand all costs and fees associated with memory care to get a full picture of what services your loved one is getting. On your tour, you may request to meet with a facility representative to go over some of the costs with you. Ask if they require any type of deposit upfront, as well as the payment structure during your loved one’s stay.

Facility rates might price a flat rate, or they may have a base rate with add-on services for extra charges. Examples of additional costs may include:

— Skilled nursing services, such as providing IV hydration

— Transportation

— Therapy, such as physical, occupational or speech therapy

— Meals served per day

— Private rooms

— Rooms with kitchen amenities

9. Understand offered assessments and care plans

All residents need a personalized care plan. Care

plans are made up of several diagnoses, interventions and progress toward goals.

Nurses in memory care design a care plan with the following elements in mind:

— Diagnosis. Care plans are centered around nursing diagnoses. Unlike a medical diagnosis, nursing diagnoses focus on problems, risks, syndromes or health promotion related to a resident’s condition. A medical diagnosis might be “Alzheimer’s disease,” while a nursing diagnosis might be “self-care deficit related to cognitive impairment from dementia.”

— Intervention. Interventions list the actions the staff will take to reduce risk, create comfort or promote healing. One staff intervention for the above diagnosis might be to provide the resident with verbal cues and instructions to help them get dressed in the morning.

— Evaluation. Periodically, the nursing staff reviews how the residents are meeting their goals and how the diagnoses and interventions might need to be adjusted. For a resident who had a successful intervention, the nurse might document something like, “Resident was able to get dressed with standby assistance, and this goal will be reevaluated tomorrow.”

Here are some questions you may want to ask about care plans and assessments as you find a memory care facility:

— How are care plans developed?

— What are typical goals and plans within a care plan for your residents?

— How often are nurses assessing and evaluating care plans?

— How often are multidisciplinary teams, like therapists or dietitians, involved in care planning?

— How often does a doctor or advanced practice provider assess and evaluate the residents?

— Are resident rooms grouped with others who have care plans similar to theirs?

10. Learn about activities and specialized therapies

One of the key benefits of memory care is the specialized activities and therapies they offer for cognitive support. When touring a memory care facility, you may want to ask to sit in on some of their daily activities or speak to the activities director.

Activities may include:

— Mental stimulation activities, like puzzles

— Classes to learn a specific skill, such as baking or knitting

— Movie nights

— Game nights

— Arts and crafts

— Music therapy

— Group and social activities

— Exercise activities and outings

— Cutting-edge programs that may be facility-specific, like the use of sound, light or tactile sensation to improve mood

Small says the above activities help improve patient’s quality of life and optimize their cognitive abilities, mood and overall function.

11. Talk transportation

When finding a memory care facility near you, you’ll want to understand how accessible the memory care facility is and if they have any transportation limitations.

Here are some examples of what you might want to ask:

— How do residents get to and from off-site appointments, like dentist appointments?

— If a resident has a medical emergency, where would the ambulance likely bring them?

— Can residents leave the facility for a short trip with family members, such as going to their son’s house for their granddaughter’s first birthday party?

— If residents can leave, is private transportation allowed? Are there limitations on the amount of time they can leave?

12. Ask about emergency protocols

Next on the memory care checklist is to understand how staff would respond if your loved one has an emergency. Memory care facilities should have protocols in place for all of the following common emergencies:

— Natural disasters, fires and security threats

— Medical emergencies, like a heart attack or stroke

— Falls

— Medication errors

— Behavioral health incidents, like action taken when a resident becomes combative

Additionally, ask how the facility tracks and follows resident wishes, including do-not-resuscitate orders or medical power of attorney.

Explore Top-Rated Memory Care Facilities With U.S. News

Beyond safety and specialized care, the best memory care facilities stand out in how they support families, from compassionate staff to engaging activities that bring residents joy. Look for places where meals are nutritious and enjoyable, the environment feels like home, and enrichment programs help maintain a sense of purpose.

Once you’ve used the checklist for a memory care facility, start your search today to find the right memory care facility. To find the best memory care near you, explore the U.S. News & World Report Best Memory Care Communities 2024. U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 400,000 resident and family survey responses at more than 3,500 senior living communities across the country in 2024. The senior living survey covers residents and family members’ satisfaction with all aspects of senior care, and scores for memory care communities were derived from family responses.

Update 04/03/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.