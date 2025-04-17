How to Eat Healthy on a Budget in 8 Steps

Many people want to eat healthy foods, but the cost can be a deterrent. In fact, 85% of people who…

In fact, 85% of people who participated in the International Food Information Council’s 2024 Food and Health Survey said they chose less healthy options because of the price.

But don’t get discouraged. Here are eight ways you can eat healthy on a budget.

1. Think About Food as Fuel

Your body requires a certain number of calories to function properly. While that number varies from person to person and can change depending on your health goals, you should have an idea of how much fuel you need to put in your body to get through the day. You can check the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and find online calculators that can provide a recommended number of calories for your size.

If you don’t feel like counting calories or tracking meals, try listening to your body. Think of your stomach like the gas tank of your car. You wouldn’t pour more gasoline into it than your tank can hold. By eating when you’re hungry — not when you’re stressed or bored — you can reduce overspending and overeating.

2. Stop Buying Junk Food and Treats

Even if your goal isn’t to lose weight, cutting back on how much food you buy can help you lead a healthier lifestyle and save money. Start by cutting back on meal extras that you know aren’t healthy, such as desserts or alcohol.

And while part of a healthy lifestyle may include or even require snacking, make sure you snack with a purpose.

Here are some tips:

— Rather than reaching for an open bag of chips, take a measured portion so you’re not tempted to overdo it.

— When you shop for groceries, have some items in mind for healthy snacks instead of perusing shelves of processed, empty calories. Veggies like carrots and celery make for nutritious snacks, along with nuts and fruits.

— Healthy versions of chips are also available but they tend to run on the pricier side. Try substituting them with healthier options like pretzels or crackers.

— If you’re feeling ambitious, make your own chips at home in the oven.

Plan to have a healthy snack or two with you for those hunger gaps throughout the day. That way, you won’t be tempted to spend money on a calorie-packed treat.

3. Educate Yourself on Healthy Eating

Accurate health information is readily available thanks to the internet, but it’s often buried among false information. While fad diets certainly predate the web, the misleading or outright false testimonies of their magic continue to wreak havoc on unsuspecting consumers. Before you design a healthy lifestyle for yourself, make sure you base it on facts.

“You don’t need fancy superfoods or a mile-long grocery list. I follow the PFC every 3 method: eating a mix of protein, fat and carbs every three to four hours to keep blood sugar steady and cravings in check,” Carrie Lupoli, board-certified nutritionist, behavior specialist and founder at Disruptive Nutrition, said in an email.

She explained that you just need a few basic ingredients and can fuel your body without blowing your budget.

“Simple meals like hard-boiled eggs with apple slices and almond butter, or tuna mixed with avocado and served with whole grain crackers, are affordable, satisfying and hit all three macronutrients,” Lupoli said.

Should you decide to try a regimented diet, make sure you’ve researched the benefits, risks and effectiveness. While jumping into a flashy plan with miraculous promises can be tempting, it may cause more harm than it’s worth, especially if the diet or regimen requires a hefty investment in membership fees or meal costs. Eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive.

4. Shop Smart at the Grocery Store

Where and how you shop for groceries plays a large role in the products you buy and the amount you spend. Picking the right grocery stores, comparison shopping and taking advantage of loyalty programs can all make a big difference.

“Shop smart. Whole Foods gives Prime members killer deals on organic produce (yes, really). And Costco? Their organic chicken is so cheap they take a loss just to get you in the door.” Lupoli said.

She also suggests buying in season, opting for frozen fruits and veggies and being picky about organic.

“Go organic for the ‘dirty dozen’ (like strawberries, spinach, apples), and save your money on thick-skinned stuff like bananas, melons and citrus,” Lupoli said.

If you have your past receipts or order records, review them to evaluate your shopping patterns. Look for opportunities to cut costs and improve the nutritional quality of the food you’re buying.

Candace Pumper, registered dietician nutritionist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, also has a few tips.

Her recommendations:

— Don’t go to the grocery store hungry: Eat a healthy snack or meal beforehand to prevent impulse buying.

— Consider bringing cash instead of paying by card.

— Buy animal- and plant-based proteins in bulk so you can freeze what you do not need.

— Buy store brands or generic instead of name brands.

— Supplement higher-cost meats with lower-cost proteins, such as beans, lentils, eggs and low-fat dairy

5. Learn to Cook

Home-cooked meals are often cheaper and more nutritious than takeout or frozen dinners. However, whipping up a quick dinner may feel like more trouble than it’s worth for those who don’t know their way around a kitchen. But picking up even a few basic skills can transform the dishes you cook at home.

You don’t need to shell out for expensive cooking classes. Surf the web for free or low-cost community classes or free YouTube videos.

Once you get the basics down, try adjusting some of the meals you already cook to make them healthier. For instance, try baking your favorite foods instead of frying them, or substituting healthier ingredients, such as cauliflower, for potatoes.

Get creative. Even if your recipes don’t initially have a lot of variety, cutting out the preservatives, artificial ingredients and other additives from processed foods can start you on the right path.

6. Reduce Food Waste

Part of developing financial and nutritional health requires examining how much food you need, how much you have been consuming and how much you purchase and don’t use.

If you realize you waste a lot of food, ask yourself why. Maybe you’re grocery shopping while hungry and filling the cart with more food than you need. Or perhaps you have trouble finding the time or motivation to cook.

Reviewing your habits can help you identify why you’re overspending on groceries or tossing unused items.

Once you identify the root cause of the issue, you can come up with ways to tackle it. Buying food items you don’t need? Make a list and stick to it. No time to cook? Start prepping your meals ahead of time to speed up the process.

“Planning your meals around what’s already in the fridge, repurposing leftovers, freezing what you won’t use — those little tweaks make a big difference,” Lupoli said.

7. Research Restaurant Menus and Healthy Options

Eating at restaurants can tempt you to overspend and overeat. Try to limit how much you eat out, but when you do head to a restaurant, check the menu before you go.

Many restaurants now include entire menu sections dedicated to health-conscious diners. While you can bet on finding a basic salad almost anywhere, it’s helpful to find meals you’ll actually be excited about, even if it’s not the cheeseburger you crave.

Planning ahead can also help you avoid busting your budget as well as your gut. Because you’ll know exactly what you’re going to order ahead of time, you won’t be tempted by costly add-ons like alcoholic beverages, appetizers and desserts.

Keep portion control in mind, too. American restaurants notoriously serve more food than is recommended for a meal. Consider sharing a meal with a friend or saving a portion for later.

8. Set Realistic Goals

You may or may not have a specific reason for wanting to eat healthier. Regardless, it can be helpful to set up goals for yourself to help stay motivated.

If you’re trying to kick a sugar habit, for example, start tracking the number of sugary treats you indulge in each day. Then, set weekly limits that you progressively lower until you feel like you’ve created better eating habits.

The key is to be realistic. If you set a goal that’s too difficult, you’re setting yourself up for failure. Keep your priorities in check, too. If you want to eat an entirely organic diet, you’ll need to understand how it impacts your budget. While keeping your body healthy should be a top priority, you don’t want to get into debt in the process.

Remember: A healthy lifestyle looks different for everyone. Make a plan that works for you.

“You don’t have to eat perfectly or spend a fortune. Just fuel your body consistently with what it actually needs. When you do that, you feel better,” Lupoli said.

Update 04/18/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.