How to Create the Nancy Meyers Aesthetic in Your Home

Aside from the famous actors on the screen, you can easily recognize a Nancy Meyers movie by the luxurious yet cozy interiors accented by elegant decor and furnishings. While the inviting spaces in films such as “The Intern,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Father of the Bride” are actually the handiwork of production designers and set decorators, not the filmmaker herself, it all falls into the category of what is known as “the Nancy Meyers aesthetic.”

As countless Pinterest boards dedicated to this style can attest, audiences are seeking ways to infuse some of that movie magic into their own homes. But what exactly is the Nancy Meyers aesthetic, and more importantly, how can you create it in your own home?

Defining the ‘Nancy Meyers Aesthetic’

Kathy Kuo, founder and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home in New York, says, “The Nancy Meyers aesthetic is all about lived-in luxury and the intersection of really sophisticated and timeless interior design with unique personal touches.” Nina Magon, interior designer and founder and principal of Nina Magon Studio in Houston, adds words like “traditional,” “classic” and “romantic” to the mix.

If you ask Jayme June Hummer, founder of Hibiskus Beauty and an advanced DIYer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, how she would describe the Nancy Meyers aesthetic, she answers, “It’s complicated.” That’s not in terms of execution; rather, she means “It’s Complicated,” a Meyers film that encapsulates the coveted home style. “I think of Meryl Streep sitting around a coffee table, serving her girlfriends and laughing,” she says of the interior design style.

How to Turn Your Home into a Nancy Meyers Production

Roomy spots for gathering, whether for coffee or a meal, are practically characters in their own right — see the interior and exterior dining scenes in “Father of the Bride,” for example. But even without room to spare in the kitchen for an enormous island or in the backyard for catered affairs, there are a number of ways to produce the Meyers look in your home.

Invest in Anchor Pieces

Fast furniture is tempting if you’re on a budget, but Kuo suggests investing in well-crafted anchor pieces, like a sofa and dining table. “Make sure you can envision them in your home for many years,” she says. Don’t be scared off by the “invest” part if you’re on a budget, though. Hummer says you can mine Facebook Marketplace for incredible finds, while the outlet stores of more expensive retailers, such as RH Outlets, can offer more bang for your buck.

Magon recommends a statement sofa and rug, along with a pair of club chairs, all in fabric. She advises against purchasing matching furniture sets; she will always advise clients to curate different pieces of furniture for a more stylish look. Blending old with new is a good strategy, too. Nicole Cella, interior designer for Wayfair Professional in Charlotte, North Carolina, says vintage or secondhand furniture combined with new(er) pieces add personality and charm.

Lighting Adds Ambiance

Recessed lighting might be on trend, but if you want the Nancy Meyers look, lamps and lampshades are key. Magon suggests swapping out your current shades for slightly larger ones to make a bigger statement.

Cella suggests enhancing lighting schemes with affordable table lamps and floor lamps for indoors, with string lights for outside. Most designers will opt for warm bulbs rather than cool ones for added warmth and ambiance.

Curate Decor in Accessible Storage Solutions

The farmhouse aesthetic might be on a downward trend for some but not for those who love the Nancy Meyers look. Carefully curated kitchen shelves and wall-mounted pot and pan racks are key elements. “Dishes should be kept in the neutral palette, and copper pots are a beautiful touch,” says Courtney Ungaro, a Kelowna, British Columbia-based interior designer and partner with Hover, a home improvement mobile app.

Open kitchen shelving is often seen in movies, but Cella suggests considering storage solutions elsewhere for books, glassware and decor for a “lived-in, elegant aesthetic.”

Pair Neutral Colors with Natural Elements

Colors like beige, muslin and umber work well with exposed wood, linen and other natural textures found in light fixtures, dining room tables and chairs, counters and other furnishings, according to Ungaro. “Paint is often the easiest way to make a dramatic change with relatively minimal effort and cost,” she says. She suggests using a design app like Hover to “test drive” colors before committing to a paint project.

Hummer says that the Meyers aesthetic “nails” the cream/off-white color palette, but she also recommends earth tones, particularly a gray-green, which works well indoors and out. Wallpaper is another option for transforming walls with colors or patterns, but unless you’re confident in your DIY skills or use a more forgiving peel-and-stick, Hummer suggests hiring a pro for a smoother application.

To expand the natural color palette, plants, flowers, and wooden accents that add texture and warmth to interiors, says Cella.

Pile on the Soft Textures and Fabrics

To create that signature warmth, add layers of soft textured fabrics. “Begin by incorporating soft textiles like linen, cotton, and velvet for throw pillows, curtains and bedding, layering them in neutral tones to evoke an effortless, cozy atmosphere,” Cella says.

Fabric is key for furniture; Magon says it always adds to the aesthetic, be it a statement couch or a pair of club chairs. “Leather is for cars,” she says. “Fabric just feels more rich, it’s more comfortable. It looks aesthetically better. And you want to plop down on a fabric sofa.”

Extend the Luxe Living Space Outdoors

Those with yards or terraces have more room to Nancy Meyers-ize their home. “Being able to put your feet up is key and furniture should blend in with surroundings,” says Hummer.

Magon agrees that comfortable, casual ways to gather outside are the way to go — think more living room than dining room. “You can eat there, too, but you can’t lounge on a dining table,” she explains.

When choosing outdoor furniture, select materials that are designed to withstand the elements; Kuo recommends teak wood and resin-coated wicker and rattan. Look for other ways to combine form with function; for example, Hummer had copper gutters installed, which enhanced the exterior despite it being an otherwise utilitarian feature.

Plants and other greenery are, of course, right at home in outdoor spaces. Hummer has a lemon tree growing in an Anduze planter in her yard, and she likes garden boxes for herbs — just be sure to choose metal if you live in a coastal area because wooden ones will rot in the salt air, she warns.

The Nancy Meyers aesthetic is easily achieved on a Hollywood budget, but don’t let that stop you from infusing these much-loved elements into your own home in a far more economical way. “The great thing about this lived-in aesthetic is that it’s so visually versatile and doesn’t need to be too costly,” Ungaro says. “The trick, of course, is identifying what elements look good on the screen versus what works for your real-life space.”

