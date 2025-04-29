How Much to Spend on a Bridal Shower Gift, According to Experts

Attending a bridal shower is a special way to celebrate a bride-to-be, but it also comes with an important question:…

Attending a bridal shower is a special way to celebrate a bride-to-be, but it also comes with an important question: How much should you budget for a gift?

The answer depends on factors like your relationship to the bride, regional norms and your financial situation.

Here’s what experts and financial planners say about setting the right price — and how to choose a thoughtful gift without overspending.

Consider Your Personal Budget and Circumstances

The first thing you should do is consider your personal financial picture. If you’re financially strapped and haven’t made room in your budget for a gift, then you may have to be more creative, and that’s OK.

“Our State of Gifting Report shows that across generations, 75% of our customers prefer personalized gifts, with Gen Z and millennials leading the charge. So, when it comes to bridal showers, it’s not about how much you spend, but how much thought you put in,” says Angela Johnson of Edible Brands, the parent company of Edible Arrangements.

Consider the Life Stage of the Bride

If the bride in question is a high earner, marrying another high earner or on her second or third wedding, you may have to get a bit more creative. (As a reminder, this can be done via thoughtfulness or spending more.)

Hugh Lagrotteria, the co-founder of Outdone, an AI-based gift recommendation platform says, “Like with most gifting occasions, there’s no one-size-fits-all number, but I’d say a good rule of thumb is $50 to $100 for a bridal shower gift.”

“A young couple just starting out might appreciate more practical gifts, while someone on a second or third marriage may prefer something more personal or experience-based,” he adds.

Richie Frieman, of the Modern Manner Guy podcast, warns against overextending yourself financially in these situations: “Ignore the social pressure to ‘keep up,’ and never feel obligated to spend beyond your means just because someone else lives in a different tax bracket.”

What’s Your Relationship With the Bride?

This matters because someone you’re close to may have higher expectations, which could result in a slightly more expensive or elaborate gift.

For example, you could create a personalized photo album or scrapbook that captures cherished memories with the bride or the couple, write a heartfelt letter or even handcraft a decorative item that reflects their interests or story.

Thoughtful gifts demonstrate effort and sentiment, which can hold much more value than their price tag. When brainstorming ideas for these gifts, consider the bride’s (or couple’s) hobbies, shared experiences or meaningful milestones, and aim to create something that celebrates their connection or personalities.

Make Note of the Bridal Registry If One Is Available

“Of course, a gift giver’s budget constraints will always be a main consideration since the giver might be a best friend of the bride but on a limited budget (think the movie ‘Bridesmaids’)” says Pamela Eyring of The Protocol School of Washington, an accredited school focusing on international protocol, business etiquette and communication skills training.

Eyring adds, “If the bride has registered at a shower registry, it’s easy to find a gift within your budget range. The starting gift value range to consider is $50 to $100, with higher amounts for those who would like to be generous.”

Account for Cultural and Regional Differences

When choosing a gift, consider cultural and regional customs that may influence expectations. For example, some cultures prefer cash gifts over physical items. Cash can be a more practical and useful contribution to the couple’s new life together.

“Most people, especially here in the Midwest, spend around $50 to $75 on a bridal shower gift,” says Amanda Klingenberger, founder of Linden Square, a Midwest-based gift company.

Klingenberger also says, “Depending on the couple, some may prefer donations en lieu of gifts. In the end, it’s not about how much you spend — the key is to give something thoughtful within your budget.”

Account for Additional Wedding-Related Expenses

If you will be part of the wedding festivities in more ways than one, it’s OK to adjust your gift budget accordingly. As you may know, when you add up all the activities that can make up a wedding celebration, things can get costly, especially if you’re part of the wedding party.

In this case, you may have to get more creative with your gift.

For example, a handmade present or a group gift where the costs are split among friends can help alleviate some of the financial pressure of the occasion.

Also, could you offer your time and skills as a gift? For example, helping with wedding preparations or planning the bridal shower can go a long way.

Simple but Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Any Budget

If you’re still stuck on finding a gift within your budget, here are four ideas to help.

1. Personalized Keepsakes

You can choose a customized item, such as a photo frame featuring a memorable picture that suits the occasion. You can also opt for an engraved piece of jewelry that can serve as a heartfelt reminder of your friendship and her special day.

2. Self-Care Packages

Help the bride unwind from all the wedding stress by gifting her a self-care package. Include items like scented candles, luxurious bath salts, soothing face masks and her favorite treats.

3. DIY Gifts

If you’re crafty, consider creating something for the bride. This could be anything from a scrapbook of your favorite memories together to a knitted shawl or scarf.

Handmade cards and letters are also a great option. Write a heartfelt letter expressing your love, support and excitement for her new chapter. Pair it with a small token, such as a pressed flower or a handmade card on premium cardstock, to make it extra special.

4. Experience-Based Gifts

Treat the bride to an experience she’ll enjoy, such as a spa day, a cooking class or a fun outing. Spending quality time together can create lasting memories and give her a much-needed break from wedding planning.

Extravagant and High-End Bridal Shower Gift Ideas

Perhaps you’re in another camp — you’ve got plenty of disposable income and you want to make a lasting impression on the bride-to-be with your gift. Here are four ideas to consider.

1. Designer Handbags or Accessories

A luxury handbag or elegant accessory from a high-end designer brand can be a generous and memorable gift. Opt for a classic style that’ll stand the test of time, which can be a staple in the bride’s fashion collection.

2. Fine Jewelry

A piece of timeless fine jewelry, such as diamond earrings, a bracelet or a pendant, makes a sophisticated and enduring gift. Look for something that complements her taste and a classic design that can be worn and cherished for years.

3. Custom Artwork

Commissioning a personalized artwork, whether a painting, sculpture or decorative item, adds a unique touch and shows elevated effort. Choose something meaningful that reflects her personality or special memories.

4. High-Tech Gadgets

For the tech-savvy bride, consider high-end gadgets like the latest smartwatch, noise-canceling headphones or even an advanced kitchen appliance. These practical items can be handy for the bride-to-be.

Use Technology

If you’re still unsure what to buy and how much to spend, consider using a free AI tool like ChatGPT to get suggestions for appropriate gifts that fit your budget.

A good gift-giving prompt may be, “I am looking for a bridal shower gift for someone who enjoys cooking, has a modern minimalist style and is interested in fitness. My budget is $100. Can you suggest some thoughtful gift ideas that align with these interests?”

Providing details about the bride’s lifestyle, tastes, hobbies and a specific price range can help an AI chatbot craft tailored suggestions that make sense for both the giver and recipient.

How Much to Spend on a Bridal Shower Gift, According to Experts originally appeared on usnews.com