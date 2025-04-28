How Much to Spend on a Baby Shower Gift, According to Experts

If you’ve been invited to a baby shower, you may wonder how much you should spend on a gift. Just…

If you’ve been invited to a baby shower, you may wonder how much you should spend on a gift. Just as with other celebrations, from birthdays to weddings, gift amounts are a personal choice, but having a general range in mind is good.

Generally, a baby shower gift can start lower for an acquaintance or co-worker (say around $30), but it can reach up into the hundreds for a sibling or best friend (depending on what your budget allows).

However, most people tend to land in the $50 to $100 range for a baby shower gift. Ultimately, you should give at a level that reflects your relationship but will not cause you financial distress.

“A baby shower is a celebration of life, love and community. Your presence and support mean just as much as the gift,” says Jamila Musayeva, a certified etiquette coach, author and host of a popular etiquette YouTube channel.

The Ideal Cost of a Baby Shower Gift

The main factors that should help you decide how much to spend on a baby shower gift are how close you are to the recipient, what’s standard for where you live, the type of shower it is and what you can afford. Let’s delve into each of those elements:

1. Relationship to the Parents-to-Be

“The relationship should guide both the style of gift and how much you might wish to spend,” Musayeva says. For example, she says a family member or close friend may want to give something more significant or personal. In contrast, something modest and useful for a co-worker is perfectly acceptable.

Naturally, you might want to spend more time celebrating a future niece or nephew, but less so for your husband’s second cousin whom you see once a year, or a co-worker with whom you aren’t particularly close.

2. The Type of Shower and Location

Is the baby shower in the office break room after work or in a backyard? Or, is it an elegant luncheon at a catering hall? Is it a “sprinkle” for a second child, where the parents-to-be might already have the necessities? What’s considered a “good gift” where you live? Such factors might help you determine if you want to spend a little extra or lean toward the more moderate side of your price range.

3. Your Budget

Remember, you have to live with your spending choice and shouldn’t feel pressured to give beyond what you can afford.

“Kindness and generosity are not measured in currency,” Musayeva says. “A small, well-chosen gift is much more meaningful than something extravagant that feels forced or financially uncomfortable.”

How to Give a Great Gift Without Breaking the Bank

The thought counts, and your baby shower gift can still be meaningful even when you’re not spending a lot. Here are some strategies to try.

1. Start With the Registry

There’s a reason why 86% of women have or will make a registry for a current or most recent pregnancy, according to a What to Expect poll.

There’s so much baby gear out there, and new parents want to choose the items that will be most useful to them (and not end up with doubles or triples of things they don’t need).

“The great thing about baby shower registries is they almost always have a very wide range of gifts/needs,” says Jenny Dreizen, chief operating officer and co-founder of Fresh Starts Registry. “Onesies, bottles, nipples, pacifiers, swaddling blankets and even diapers are excellent and usually pretty affordable registry items.”

That said, you’re not required to stick to a registry, even though it can be the safest choice if you don’t have a close relationship with the recipient, Musayeva says. “If you know the parents well or have something meaningful in mind, you can absolutely add a personal touch or go outside the list.”

2. Add a Personal Touch

Giving someone diaper cream and baby wipes might not feel exciting, even though it’s a perfectly practical gift. Add a personalized onesie or fun bib with the parents’ favorite sports team or college mascot and suddenly it’s a contender for coolest gift.

3. Put Your DIY Skills to Work

If you know how to knit or crochet a baby blanket or sweater, or are an artist who can make a lovely print for the nursery, such gifts are priceless — and can help you avoid spending too much.

“Handmade gifts are always lovely, but do not forget that the effort and expense of handmade means you are giving a thoughtful and meaningful gift already,” Dreizen says.

4. Wrap It in Style

Even a small gift can feel special with the right wrapping. Instead of defaulting to gift bags, Musayeva says, consider wrapping the gift in tissue paper with a satin ribbon, or placing it inside a simple craft box with fresh eucalyptus or dried lavender.

A themed basket presentation or “diaper cake” is another way to make “boring” or inexpensive baby gifts look charming. Layer in items creatively and include a handwritten card or tag.

“Adding your own message, especially one with warmth or humor, gives the gift a personal feel, no matter the size or cost,” Musayeva says. “People remember how you made them feel, not what you spent.”

5. Go In With a Group

If you’re attending a shower with friends or colleagues, instead of everyone spending $25 or $50 on random items, consider pooling funds to give something more substantial together, Musayeva says. “It can be a thoughtful way to contribute without putting pressure on one person.”

Last, Give From Your Heart

While you might be worried about spending enough on a baby shower gift, don’t overthink it, Musayeva says. “The thought, care and intention behind a gift always matter more than the price tag.”

