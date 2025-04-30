How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 4/30/2025

U.S. stocks bounced back from steep early losses to end mixed, continuing their wild swings amid uncertainty about what President Donald Trump’s trade war will do to the economy.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Wednesday, extending its winning streak to a seventh day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.
Indexes started the day lower after a report suggested the U.S. economy may have shrunk at the start of the year, before most of Trump’s announced tariffs could take effect. The S&P 500 had been down as much as 2.3%.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 8.23 points, or 0.1%, to 5,569.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.74 points, or 0.3%, to 40,669.36.
The Nasdaq composite fell 14.98 points, or 0.1%, to 17,446.34.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.40 points, or 0.6%, to 1,964.12.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 43.85 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 555.86 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 63.40, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 6.50 points, or 0.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 312.57 points, or 5.3%.
The Dow is down 1,874.86 points, or 4.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,864.45, or 9.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 266.04 points, or 11.9%.
