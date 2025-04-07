How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 4/7/2025

Stocks ended another tumultuous day lower as markets reel from President Donald Trump’s latest threats to escalate his tariff fight.…

Stocks ended another tumultuous day lower as markets reel from President Donald Trump’s latest threats to escalate his tariff fight.

The S&P 500 sank 0.2% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. The Dow was earlier down as many as 1,700 points following even worse losses worldwide on worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy.

It then surged to a gain after a rumor circulated that Trump may pause his tariffs. But the White House quickly called that fake news, and Trump then threatened to raise tariffs further on China.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.83 points, or 0.2%, to 5,062.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349.26 points, or 0.9%, to 37,965.60.

The Nasdaq composite rose 15.48 points, or 0.1%, to 15,603.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.89 points, or 0.9%, to 1,810.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 819.38 points, or 13.9%.

The Dow is down 4,578.62 points, or 10.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,707.53 points, or 19.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 420.01 points, or 18.8%.

