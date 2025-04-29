Horizon Technology Finance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4…

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its first quarter.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 27 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.

