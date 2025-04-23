Horizon Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.9…

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.9 million.

The bank, based in Michigan City, Indiana, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $105.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.2 million.

