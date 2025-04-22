Hope Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.1…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $232.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

