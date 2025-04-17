Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million…

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $104.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.5 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $397.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

