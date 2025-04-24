HomeTrust Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTB) on Thursday reported net income of $14.5 million…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTB) on Thursday reported net income of $14.5 million in its first quarter.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

