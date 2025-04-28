HomeStreet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first…

SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 15 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.4 million.

