Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Home BancShares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Home BancShares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 16, 2025, 5:25 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $115.2 million.

The bank, based in Conway, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $358 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $260.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOMB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up