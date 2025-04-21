Home Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported net income of $11 million…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported net income of $11 million in its first quarter.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $51.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBCP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.