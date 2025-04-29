Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.9 million in…

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $715.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hillenbrand expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 53 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $569 million to $583 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Hillenbrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.