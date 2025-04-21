Hexcel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $28.9 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $28.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $456.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.5 million.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.88 billion to $1.95 billion.

