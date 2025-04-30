Hess: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $430 million.…

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

