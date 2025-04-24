Heritage Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.9…

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.9 million.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $81.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.1 million.

