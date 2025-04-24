Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $50.9 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.33 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $485.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123.8 million, or $5.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.91 billion.

