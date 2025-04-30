The Healthiest Carbs to Eat

Strictly limiting carbohydrates is unhealthy and may be dangerous. Carbohydrates get a bad rap in some circles. Many popular weight…

Strictly limiting carbohydrates is unhealthy and may be dangerous.

Carbohydrates get a bad rap in some circles. Many popular weight loss diets, such as the keto diet and the South Beach diet, recommend severely limiting your consumption.

But it would be inaccurate to label all carbs as disadvantageous to your health.

“Not all carbs are created equal,” says Amy Kimberlain, a registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics based in Miami. “Some are better for you.”

In fact, carbohydrates are the body’s preferred source of fuel and one of three macronutrients — including fat and protein — your body needs in large amounts. Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals you need in much smaller quantities.

Carbohydrates are categorized as simple or complex carbs based on their chemical makeup and how your body utilizes them.

— Simple carbs. These carbs contain shorter chains of sugar molecules and very little fiber, making them quickly and easily digestible. Simple carbs can be found in refined sugars and products with added sugar, such as sodas, syrups, and candy. However, simple carbs also naturally occur in fruit, milk and dairy products, providing vitamins and minerals. Because simple carbs breakdown quickly, they are a fast source of fuel for your body but can also cause your blood sugar to spike.

— Complex carbs. Because these contain longer sugar molecule chains, complex carbs digest more slowly and enter your bloodstream at a slower pace than simple carbs. They provide a steady stream of energy that can keep you fueled and feeling full for a prolonged period. Examples of healthy, highly nutritious sources of complex carbs include whole grains, vegetables, legumes and nuts. Refined grains, which have been processed and milled to remove the bran and germ from the grain, are technically considered complex carbs; however, it’s important to remember that they are less nutritious than whole grains.

For a healthy eating regimen, incorporate plenty of nutritious complex carbohydrates and limit your intake of processed grains and foods with added sugar.

We need some carbohydrates.

An array of unprocessed, whole foods contain carbs and healthy amounts of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Many also contain antioxidants that neutralize free radicals, prevent cell damage, and may help shield against cancer and other chronic diseases.

Carbs play essential roles in our bodies. By providing immediate energy and supporting muscle function, carbs provide the fuel we need to accomplish and perform our daily tasks.

But we also need carbs for brain health. The intricate network of 86 billion neurons in the human brain requires a substantial amount of glucose to function properly. In fact, our brains use approximately 20% to 25% of the glucose in the body.

“If we omit carbs and/or don’t provide ourselves with enough, this can result in brain fog, fatigue and irritability,” Kimberlain says. “At times, this can lead to grabbing for food in the moment that may not be the best fuel source and/or even possibly over-consuming at meals.”

Healthy carbs that provide vitamins, minerals and fiber include:

— Beans and legumes

— Fruits

— Whole grains

— Vegetables, both starchy and non-starchy

Here are 12 healthy carbs you should eat:

Apples

Eating apples is associated with a lower risk for chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes.

A medium apple contains 25 grams of carbs, as well as 4 grams of both soluble and insoluble fiber and 14% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C.

Apples contain soluble fiber, which dissolves in water to create a pectin gel. Pectin can help prevent constipation and may also help lower LDL cholesterol, the so-called “bad” kind, without affecting HDL cholesterol, the “good” kind, research suggests. Bacteria in the colon ferment pectin, which produces short-chain fatty acids that help shield against bowel diseases and certain cancers.

As with most fruits and vegetables, the skin is where most of the fiber and nutrients are found, so it’s best not to peel them.

In addition to fiber, you’ll also get a good amount of quercetin, a flavonoid with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in apples, blueberries and grapes, among many other healthful foods.

Beans

Beans, including black beans, edamame (soybeans), pinto beans, and red beans, are good sources of complex carbohydrates and high in fiber.

A 1-cup serving of boiled, unsalted beans contains:

— Black beans: 41 grams of carbs, including 15 grams of dietary fiber.

— Fava beans: 33 grams of carbs, including 9 grams of dietary fiber.

— Pinto beans: 45 grams of carbs, including 15 grams of dietary fiber.

— Red beans: 40 grams of carbs, including 13 grams of dietary fiber.

Beans are also a good source of iron.

“Iron carries blood throughout the body, helping you feel energized,” explains Kaylee Jacks, a registered dietitian with Texas Health Sports Medicine in Dallas.

Not only are beans high in fiber and iron, but they’re also a protein powerhouse, with most types containing about 15 grams of protein per cup.

You can enjoy beans as a side dish or in soups, stews, tacos, burrito bowls and salads.

Beets

A cup of raw beets contains 13 grams of carbohydrates and is packed with phytonutrients, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

This root vegetable contains folate, magnesium and vitamin C, but is also rich in nitrates, a naturally occurring chemical that your body converts to nitric oxide, which helps dilate your blood vessels. This process, called vasodilation, increases blood flow and helps lower blood pressure.

Researchers have demonstrated that beetroot juice enhances peak output and improves performance during high-intensity intermittent exercise. For this reason, beetroot juice and powder supplements are popular among athletes to enhance endurance and performance.

You can boil, steam or roast beets, which can be served as a side dish or as part of a salad.

Berries

Berries are small but mighty fruits. Blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries are packed with nutrients and antioxidants that can help reduce the risk of heart disease, lower your blood pressure, fight cancer and promote digestive health. Plus, they’re high in fiber, which supports your gut health.

For example, a cup of blueberries contains 21 grams of carbohydrates, 3.5 grams of fiber, 1 gram of protein and about 24% of the amount of vitamin C you need daily.

Berries also contain an array of other nutrients, including copper, folate, potassium and vitamin K, so they are widely considered “superfoods.”

“Berries are nutritional powerhouses,” Kimberlain says. “Research shows that increased berry consumption is linked to lowering risks for heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.”

Brown rice

White and brown rice are good sources of carbs. But when it comes to nutrition, brown rice has the clear advantage over its white counterpart, says Vanessa Spiller, a certified nutritionist based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The primary difference between the two is that white rice is a refined grain, undergoing processing that removes much of the grain’s nutritional value, while brown rice is a whole grain, consisting of the entire grain, including the bran, germ, and endosperm. Because brown rice is minimally processed, it retains the most nutritional value.

“Brown rice packs more fiber and antioxidants, as well as more important vitamins and minerals,” Spiller says.

A cup of brown rice contains 4 grams of fiber, nearly 2 grams of manganese and 5 grams of protein.

You can use brown rice as a tasty side dish or as part of a rice bowl with proteins and veggies.

Cauliflower

A cup of cauliflower has 5 grams of carbohydrates, which means the cruciferous vegetable is a great choice if you want something starchy but not too high in carbs.

In a variety of dishes, you can exchange nutrient-packed cauliflower for ingredients that are higher in carbs.

Since paleo and other lower carbohydrate diets became popular, you’ve undoubtedly seen cauliflower popping up as a key ingredient in everything from pizza crust to French fries. Many of us have even replaced our white mashed potatoes with mashed cauliflower and our white rice with cauliflower rice. These changes can dramatically reduce the calorie and carbohydrate content of our meals, but it’s essential to be wary of highly processed foods, even if they contain cauliflower.

One cup of cauliflower contains 2 grams of fiber, folate, vitamin C and vitamin K.

Chickpeas

While adherents of the keto regimen aren’t likely to put this legume on their menu, chickpeas are a rich source of vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium and potassium.

One cup of drained chickpeas from a can contains 210 calories and 35 grams of carbs, including nearly 10 grams of fiber. You’ll also get approximately 11 grams of protein in this serving size.

If you get tired of canned chickpeas, you can try chickpea flour or hummus, and don’t forget to repurpose the aquafaba.

Farro

Farro is an ancient wheat that can be a nutritious part of your diet, says Gillian Culbertson, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition.

“It is a wheat grain that was one of the first domesticated crops in the Fertile Crescent thousands of years ago and was used in Egyptian bread making,” Culbertson says.

Rather than a single type of grain, farro generally refers to three types of grains: einkorn, spelt and emmer, which is the most commonly sold variety in the U.S.

A ¼-cup serving of uncooked farro contains 5 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein per serving, as well as antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, including niacin, magnesium, iron and zinc.

Farro’s high fiber content can aid in maintaining a healthy weight and promoting digestive, cardiovascular and metabolic health.

With a nutty flavor and chewy texture, farro is a good base for many hearty dishes and entrée salads, as well as, bread and baked goods.

Lentils

Are you stressed or feeling moody? You may need more magnesium in your diet — and lentils are a terrific source of the mineral.

Magnesium is crucial for maintaining healthy brain function. Consuming inadequate levels of magnesium is associated with depression and anxiety. But thankfully, 1 cup of lentils contains 17% of the amount the federal government recommends for daily consumption.

Lentils are great additions to soups, salads and casseroles.

Oats

Oats are a healthy, nutrient-rich carbohydrate food, Jacks says. In fact, ½ cup of dry rolled oats contains approximately 27 grams of complex carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein, providing long-lasting, sustained energy throughout the day.

Because oats are an excellent source of fiber, consuming them regularly can help improve your cholesterol levels and support healthy digestion and weight management.

Popcorn

For a fiber-rich, low-calorie snack that’s a treat not just at movie theaters but also at home or in your bagged lunch, consider popcorn, Jacks says. Popcorn can be a healthy snack when it’s prepared the right way.

One cup of air-popped, unsalted popcorn contains only 30 calories and 6.2 grams of carbs, including 1.2 grams of dietary fiber. Instead of slathering your popcorn with salt and butter, try seasoning your popcorn with healthy herbs and spices.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in fiber and contain antioxidants and phytonutrients.

One medium sweet potato, cooked with skin contains 24 grams of carb, 4 grams of dietary fiber and nearly four times the recommended daily intake of vitamin A. It also contains calcium, vitamins C and B6, iron and magnesium.

“Sweet potatoes are also lower on the glycemic index than white potatoes, which means they’re less likely to cause a blood sugar spike,” Spiller says.

12 healthy carbs you should eat:

— Apples

— Beans

— Beets

— Berries

— Brown rice

— Cauliflower

— Chickpeas

— Farro

— Lentils

— Oats

— Popcorn

— Sweet potatoes

More from U.S. News

A Checklist For Finding the Best Assisted Living Facility

Bipolar Disorder vs. Depression: What’s the Difference?

Types of Mental Health Professionals: From Psychologists and Psychiatrists to Counselors and Social Workers

The Healthiest Carbs to Eat originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/01/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.