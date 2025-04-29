H&E Equipment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Tuesday reported a loss…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its first quarter.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $319.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HEES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HEES

