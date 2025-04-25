HCA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.61…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.61 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $6.45.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.77 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $18.32 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.31 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $24.05 to $25.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $72.8 billion to $75.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.