Hawthorn: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.4 million in its first quarter.
The Jefferson City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.
