Hasbro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $98.6 million.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $887.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $769.7 million.

