Hanover Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $128.2 million.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $3.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.58 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.62 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.