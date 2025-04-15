Hancock Whitney: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $119.5 million.…

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $119.5 million.

The Gulfport, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $490.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $364.7 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWC

