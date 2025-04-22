Halliburton: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $204 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $204 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.26 billion.

