BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Thursday reported earnings of $81.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $932.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.4 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Guess expects its results to range from a loss of 74 cents per share to a loss of 65 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.32 to $1.76 per share.

