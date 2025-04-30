Grupo Televisa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.7 million…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The media company posted revenue of $732.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TV

