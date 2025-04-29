Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Tuesday…

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $139.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $2.72.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $541 million in the period.

