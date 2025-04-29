Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB) on Tuesday reported…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB) on Tuesday reported net income of $62.9 million in its first quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $174.7 million in the period.

