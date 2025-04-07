Greenbrier: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Monday reported earnings of $51.9…

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Monday reported earnings of $51.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.69 per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $762.1 million in the period.

Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.35 billion.

