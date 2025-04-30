Live Radio
Green Brick Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2025, 4:55 PM

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $75.1 million in its first quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $497.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRBK

