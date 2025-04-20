Great Jobs for Biology Majors in 2025

Becoming a biologist is the goal for many biology majors, but this discipline teaches skills that are adaptable to many…

Becoming a biologist is the goal for many biology majors, but this discipline teaches skills that are adaptable to many other careers. Biology is a more malleable degree than students might expect.

In fact, a biology degree can lead to careers in education, business and other industries.

[See: 25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K.]

Top Skills Biology Majors Bring to the Table

Here are some of the skills biology majors can offer an organization, aside from specialized knowledge:

— Analytic skills

— Ability to interpret scientific research

— Critical thinking

— Complex problem-solving

— Attention to detail

— Collaboration and independent working skills

— Experience working in a lab

— Writing

— Time management and organization

What Can You Do With a Biology Major?

According to Ohio State University’s College of Arts of Sciences, alumni often work in medicine and other health care professions. But biology majors also become research scientists or college professors, and sometimes veer into more unexpected territory such as business, government, or parks and recreation.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers with biology degrees were employed in these occupational groups in 2022:

OCCUPATIONAL GROUP OCCUPATIONAL GROUP SHARE Health care practitioners and technical 34% Management 12% Life, physical and social science 11% Educational instruction and library 9% Business and financial operations 6% Other 28%

Biology Degree Salary Outcomes

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the median salary for an early career biology major was $47,000 as of 2023. For mid-career biology majors ages 30 to 45, the median annual wage was $80,000.

It’s important to note that these figures can vary based on factors such as industry, location and individual career paths. You could wind up making considerably less than the median annual wage, or considerably more. There is often potential forsalary growth, especially with additional education and experience.

Great Jobs for Biology Majors

Studying biology doesn’t correspond with a single professional path. Instead, it provides the flexibility to explore a wide range of possibilities. Vernita Bowens, director of the Career Development Center at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, said in an email that biology majors graduate with a “diverse set of transferable skills that are highly valued across various career paths.”

A biology curriculum “emphasizes critical thinking, analytical reasoning and effective communication, all of which are essential in today’s dynamic job market,” she said.

Speaking for Flagler College, Bowens said, “Beyond technical expertise, students develop competencies in research methodology, data analysis and collaborative teamwork through hands-on laboratory experiences and fieldwork. These skills are not only applicable to traditional roles in health care and environmental science but also open doors to opportunities in biotechnology, education, and science communication.”

There are many jobs for biology majors, but here are some of the common career paths.

[SEE: Explore Top STEM Careers.]

Biochemist

A biochemist studies the chemistry of a living organism. Curious how a particular drug works in the body? Interested in helping a plant become resistant to an invasive insect? As a biochemist, you would do that sort of work — and be paid well for it.

The median salary for biochemists was $107,460 in 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs for biochemists are predicted to increase by 9% between 2023 and 2033.

Learn more about biochemists.

Biomedical Engineer

A biomedical engineer straddles the fields of engineering and biology. There are many types of projects you might work on as a biomedical engineer, from developing a new pharmaceutical drug to designing computer software to run medical equipment. You could improve the way genomic testing is conducted.

The median salary for biomedical engineers was $100,730 in 2023, according to the BLS. Jobs for biochemists are predicted to increase by 7.4% between 2023 and 2033.

Learn more about biomedical engineers.

Pharmacist

A pharmacist dispenses medication and checks for interactions with other medicines or medical conditions.

The median salary for a pharmacist was $136,030 in 2023, according to the BLS. The profession should see 5.4% employment growth between 2023 and 2033.

Learn more about pharmacists.

Emergency Medicine Physician

An emergency medicine physician provides immediate care to critically ill patients facing life-threatening conditions. They typically see patients in an emergency room facility at a hospital, medical center or outpatient center.

The median salary was $239,200 for emergency medicine physicians in 2023, according to the BLS. Job openings for this career are predicted to grow 3.5% between 2023 and 2033.

Learn more about emergency medicine physicians.

High School Teacher

A high school teacher with a biology degree may focus on this discipline by teaching a class in biology. This is where someone with a double major in biology and education can excel. Those pursuing this career will need to become certified or licensed to teach. States may offer an alternative route to earning a teaching license for those who have a bachelor’s degree but did not complete an education training program in college.

The median salary for high school teachers was $65,220 in 2023, according to the BLS. Unfortunately, job openings for high school teachers are predicted to decline by 0.6% within the next decade. That doesn’t mean you couldn’t find a job as a high school teacher, but the search may be more challenging than you would like.

Learn more about high school teachers.

Public Relations Specialist

Public relations specialists help companies, brands and individuals shape their public image. On any given day, they may write press releases, create social media content, pitch stories to journalists or manage a public relations crisis.

It doesn’t sound like there’s a natural path from biology major to PR specialist. But if you have a biology degree and work in public relations for a health care company, it can be indispensable, Emily Steinhauer, Philadelphia-based director of public relations at a life science and biopharma marketing agency, said in an email.

“Having a background in biology gives me a unique advantage when working with clients who are driving innovation in the life sciences industry,” Steinhauer said. “With a solid understanding of the science behind their work, I’m able to bridge the gap between complex technical concepts and compelling, accessible narratives that resonate with broader audiences and stakeholders, including the media, investors and the general public.”

She added: “It’s not uncommon for PR firms to bring in science ambassadors or consultants just to decode what their clients are saying. What sets my approach apart is that I don’t need a translator — I speak the language.”

The median salary for public relations specialists was $66,750 in 2023. The BLS projects 6.2% employment growth for public relations specialists between 2023 and 2033.

Learn more about public relations specialists.

[SEE: 25 Best Jobs That Pay $80K or More]

What Career Path Should You Choose As a Biology Major?

If you relish studying complex subjects, a major in biology may be right for you.

“Biology students are very passionate about learning more about the world and improving it in some way,” said Laura Cleave, a career coach at the University of Utah, in an email. “They are analytical, curious, driven, logical problem-solvers who seek challenges.”

Those are excellent qualities to have in the classroom, but Cleave says that biology majors also tend to thrive once they’re in their careers.

“Because they are creative, detail-oriented, adaptable, tech-savvy, organized, innovative, observant, methodical, inquisitive, collaborative and precise, they can adapt to work in many fields within and beyond the sciences,” she said. “They also think long term and may take experience-building, entry-level jobs that position them for future work in fields that feed their career interests.”

More from U.S. News

How to Choose a Career

Is Technology a Good Career Path?

15 Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

Great Jobs for Biology Majors in 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com