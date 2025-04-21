Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.82 a bushel. May. wheat was off 12 cents at $5.39 a bushel. May. oats was down 4 cents at $3.55 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.6 cent at $2.04 a pound. May. feeder cattle lost 1.65 cents at $2.85 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.7 cent at $.91 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.