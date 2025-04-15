Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.86 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 3.5 cents at $5.44 a bushel. May. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.46 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 7.5 cents at $10.34 a bushel.

Beef was flat and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was unchanged at $1.99 a pound. May. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.81 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $.88 a pound.

