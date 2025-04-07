Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.64 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.36 a bushel. May. oats fell by 7.5 cents at $3.36 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 1.5 cents at $9.85 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 1.5 cents at $1.95 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 0.52 cent at $2.72 a pound. May. hogs was down 0.8 cent at $.84 a pound.

