Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 1.5 cents at $4.62 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 0.75 cent at $5.05 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 10 cents at $10.31 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.02 cent at $2.10 a pound. May. feeder cattle fell by 0.25 cent at $2.94 a pound. May. hogs was down 0.27 cent at $.92 a pound.

