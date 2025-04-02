Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 6 cents at $4.56 a bushel. May. wheat was down 6 cents at $5.34 a bushel. May. oats rose by 1 cents at $3.56 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 5 cents at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.08 cent at $2.05 a pound. May. feeder cattle was down 0.05 cent at $2.87 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.55 cent at $.89 a pound.

