Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 1.75 cents at $4.80 a bushel. May. wheat lost 4 cents at $5.34 a bushel. May. oats was down 1.75 cents at $3.54 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 4.5 cents at $10.34 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.82 cent at $2.05 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 0.8 cent at $2.86 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.15 cent at $.91 a pound.

