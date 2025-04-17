Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.83 a bushel. May. wheat was down 0.5 cent at $5.48 a bushel. May. oats rose by 5.75 cents at $3.55 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 7.25 cents at $10.36 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 1.28 cents at $2.04 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 1.15 cents at $2.87 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.45 cent at $.90 a pound.

