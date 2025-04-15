Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.81 a bushel. May. wheat was off 1.75 cents at $5.42 a bushel. May. oats fell by 4.5 cents at $3.41 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $10.35 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.6 cent at $2.00 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 1.45 cents at $2.82 a pound. May. hogs gained 0.35 cent at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.