Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.75 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 2.5 cents at $5.18 a bushel. May. oats was up 1 cents at $3.70 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 3 cents at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was unchanged at $2.10 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 0.27 cent at $2.92 a pound. May. hogs lost 0.2 cent at $.93 a pound.

